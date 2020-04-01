Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus confirmed cases rises in India: Union Health Ministry releases data

India has had 386 new cases of the coronavirus since Tuesday. This was revealed by the data released by Union Health Ministry.

Till now, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in state is 90 (including 2 Italian nationals): Rajasthan Health Department — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

The total number of people confirmed positive for the coronavirus in India has increased to 1,637, as per the data updated by the Health Ministry. The confirmed cases of Covid-19 include 1,588 Indians and 49 foreign nationals.

According to National Health Mission, #TamilNadu, 110 new cases of #COVID19 reported in 15 districts of the state bringing the total count to 234; More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in India has risen to 38. Maharastra has reported the maximum 302 covid-19 cases, followed by Kerala which recorded 241 cases.

Further, the total number of discharged/cured patients has risen to 132, while one patient has reportedly migrated to Singapore as per the latest data.

Out of which, 9 patients of Gurugram, 2 patients

from Panipat, 1 patient each from Faridabad & Palwal are discharged: Haryana Health Department https://t.co/rnHMtJ4riv — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Worldwide, the number of Covid-19 cases has crossed 860,170, and around 42,344 have died so far.