Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus confirmed cases rises in India: Union Health Ministry releases data

Apr 1, 2020, 06:43 pm IST
India has had 386 new cases of the coronavirus since Tuesday. This was revealed by the data released by Union Health Ministry.

The total number of people confirmed positive for the coronavirus in India has increased to 1,637, as per the data updated by the Health Ministry. The confirmed cases of Covid-19 include 1,588 Indians and 49 foreign nationals.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in India has risen to 38. Maharastra has reported the maximum 302 covid-19 cases, followed by Kerala which recorded 241 cases.

Further, the total number of discharged/cured patients has risen to 132, while one patient has reportedly migrated to Singapore as per the latest data.

Worldwide, the number of Covid-19 cases has crossed 860,170, and around 42,344 have died so far.

 

