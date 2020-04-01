DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

COVID 29: Delhi CM has an important announcement

Apr 1, 2020, 03:21 pm IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told that the families of health personnel in Delhi, who lose their lives while handling the cases of the deadly epidemic will be given Rs 1 crore. He also called them no lesser than soldiers.

“If anyone loses their life while serving coronavirus patients, whether sanitation workers, doctors or nurses, their family will be provided Rs 1 crore as a mark of respect to their service. Whether they are from private or government sector… it doesn’t matter,” Mr Kejriwal told reporters.

 

