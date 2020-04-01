COVID 29: See what former Miss World Manushi Chillar has to say

The former Miss World, Manushi Chillar wants all of us to be safe at home. Through her social media acount, Manushi has asked everybody to be a ‘responsible citizen’ with the corona virus outcome.

Taking to social media to request her fans and followers to stay at home and self-isolate themselves, she posted a video telling people why social distancing is imperative to fight COVID-19.

This is what she had to say: ‘My fellow Indians, brothers and sisters of Haryana.

‘We all know that coronavirus has pushed us to a state of immense crisis.

‘Together, we will need to fight it, we will need to stop it. For this we will need to unite and act responsibly.

‘I’m staying at home and social distancing to protect myself and everyone I love and care for.

‘You should also stay at home and self-isolate yourself. India is on a lockdown and you’ll need to respect that.

‘It is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives. You, and only you, have the power to save the nation.

‘Be responsible and be the citizen India is counting on.’

The beauty queen has also posted a screenshot of her video call that she had with her family members, by telling the importance of social distancing.