Etihad Airways announces special flights

Abu Dhbai based airline company, Etihad Airways has announced service of special flights. Etihad has announced that it will operate special flights to Melbourne in Australia on Thursday morning. The special flight is operated for evacuate Australians in the UAE.

“We have been advised by Etihad that they have decided to run a flight to Melbourne departing from Abu Dhabi on April 2 at 10 am. This flight is subject to final government approval, which Etihad has advised should be forthcoming,” Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to UAE, said.

“If you are interested in buying a ticket and travelling on this flight, please email us immediately with a copy of the passport for all intended passengers to consular.dubai@austrade.gov.au.”

The ambassador reminded that all overseas arrivals to Australia will be quarantined for two weeks.

“This is a one-off flight and may the last chance for you to leave the UAE for some time. We would urge you to consider taking it if you wish to return to Australia in immediate future.”