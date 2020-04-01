Royal Enfield launches Bullet 350 new edition in India : Price and Features

Latest NewsAutomobile

Apr 1, 2020, 12:40 pm IST
Royal Enfield has updated its website with prices and specifications of the BS6 Bullet 350 and Bullet X 350 ES (Electric Start). The Bullet X 350 is priced at Rs 1.21 lakh, the standard Bullet 350 at Rs 1.27 lakh and the Bullet X 350 ES at Rs 1.37 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). These new prices are about Rs 9,000 more than those of their corresponding BS4 models and that’s a substantial hike. We’d earlier reported that dealerships had begun accepting bookings for the bike and also revealed on-road prices.

The main difference between the standard 350 and the X variants comes in the form of a blacked-out theme that replaces much of the chrome. On the X variants, the engine block and crank cases are finished in black. They also get a simpler, differently styled fuel-tank logo – a decal instead of the 3D emblem that the standard 350 gets.

BS6 bikes use a fuel-injection system instead of a carburettor, and that the exhaust has an additional catalytic converter. Peak output figures from the 346cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine are 19.1hp and 28Nm of torque. In comparison to the outgoing BS4 model, the torque figure remains the same, but power is down from 19.8hp.

