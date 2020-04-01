DH NEWSNEWSIndiaHome & GardenRecipeLife Style

See how to make the trending Dalgona coffee at your home !

Apr 1, 2020, 05:26 pm IST
Iced Dalgona Coffee, a trendy fluffy creamy whipped coffee

The Korean tik tok video of making the popular Dalgona coffee is the new trendsetter.

What exactly is this Dalgona coffee? 

It’s basically cold coffee with a fancy name which also happens to be a popular South Korean honeycomb candy.

In fact, some Indians feel it is inspired by ‘beaten/whipped coffee’ or ‘phitti hui coffee’ which we have been having in our homes since ages.

The word ‘Dalgona’ fascinated me so much that I immediately decided to give it a shot.

Two teaspoons of coffee powder, sugar and milk/warm water are the basic ingredients you will require to make it.

Before you try it, let me warn you, it’s a very time consuming process. But when you see the result, it will be worth your efforts.

Ingredients

2 tsp coffee powder
2 tsp sugar
A glass of milk
2 tsp warm water
Ice cubes
Cocoa powder (optional)

Method

In a glass, take 2 tsps coffee powder, warm water and sugar.
Use a spoon/whisk/milk beater to whip the mixture well till it fluffs up like foam. This may take anything between 5 to 30 minutes depending on what you are using to beat the mixture.
To serve, add a few cubes of ice in a glass.
Add milk and top it with whipped coffee.
Add cocoa powder and serve.

 

