Sensex, Nifty closes at loss

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,203 points today, in line with a global selloff as investors fretted over the impact of prolonged worldwide lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting the new financial year on a poor note, the 30-share BSE barometer slumped 1,203.18 points or 4.08 per cent to finish at 28,265.31.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty tanked 343.95 points, or 4 per cent, to close at 8,253.80.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, crashing over 9 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, TCS, Infosys and HUL.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance and Titan were the gainers.

According to traders, domestic equities plunged in tandem with global stocks as no respite from the coronavirus pandemic seemed in sight.

Extensive lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus have severely hit business outlook, they said.

On the global front, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai plunged up to 4 per cent.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, plunged 5.20 per cent to $24.98 per barrel.