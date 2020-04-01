Things women want men to do in sex

The benefits of sex extend beyond the bedroom. Studies have found that a roll in the hay can improve heart health and even boost your immunity. Plus, regular romps with your partner create an intimate connection that’s crucial for a healthy relationship.

Some men believe that they are master in their sex life, they do not need any guidance and tips. But there are many such things that happen during sex which they might not even know.

Identify your favourite position: Every woman has a special like for a sex position that she can provide the most pleasure during the sex period.

Do not be disturbed by the nudity: some men think that it is very worrying that they will look like a nude in front of their partner, due to which they are very much aware about their figure. But it is very important for such women to understand that if their partner and they love each other, then their partner like them, they will accept them like that.

Do some interesting things: If you want to make your own sex life spicy as well as to cherish some romantic moments, then you can do something different or something that will always be settled in your memories.

If your sexual desires are coming to an end or you often do not feel like having sex then you can bring some spicy things in sex life. Like using sex toys during sex.