To please a women in bed you have to know these

Sex is an integral part of human life. Without sex life will be so boring and colorless. Sex also plays an important role in a relationship.

In contemporary world, the women do not seem satisfied with their sex life. The today’s women did not shy to to talk about it openly. The dissatisfaction in sexual life makes her badly frustrated.

These are the main reasons for the dissatisfaction in sexual life.

Attachment: If the woman does not feel love, affection, and respect for her in the relationship then her attachment will decrease rapidly. She cannot even think about physical intensity. Even if they are included, they will not enjoy it at all.

Being busier: Most women have to fulfill not only office work but also household chores and family responsibilities. It not only starts taking a mental toll on them but also a physical toll. When this happens, she constantly feels tired and stressed. In such a situation, it becomes difficult for them to get intimate.