Can you get infected with corona virus? Here is an app by government to tell you

The government of India has been working on the novel corona virus tracking app and it has been finally launched.

During the testing period the app was called Corona Kavach but the official name of it is AarogyaSetu. The app is already listed on both Apple App store and Google Play store.

AarogyaSetu is developed by National Informatics Centre. With this application, the Indian government wants to help connect essential health services with the people while India is under lockdown until April 14.

“The App is aimed at augmenting the initiatives of the Government of India, particularly the Department of Health, in proactively reaching out to and informing the users of the app regarding risks, best practices and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of COVID-19,” the app description noted.

The app uses your location as well as Bluetooth data to notify when you are near a person who’s under quarantine or tested positive. To use the application first head over to either Apple App store or Google Play store and download it. Ensure to connect your smartphone to a stable WiFi network before starting the download