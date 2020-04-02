Commodity Market: Gold prices slips down

The price of precious metal gold has appreciated in the commodity market. As per market experts, the price of the yellow metal- gold- rised as dollar was held firm in the Forex market.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,584.50 per ounce , after rising 1.2% on Wednesday. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,597.20 per ounce in the international market.

The price of gold has also rised in Dubai. In Dubai, the price of gold was up marginally to quote at Dh 192 per gram for 24k and Dh180.25 for 22k.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.18% to 968.75 tonnes on Wednesday.