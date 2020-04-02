Coronavirus : CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury slams centre over PM CARES fund

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India rose to 1,998 by Thursday, with the virus claiming 58 lives, according to Johns Hopkins University. The World Health Organization said it was deeply concerned about the near-exponential escalation of the new coronavirus pandemic, as the number of deaths doubled in a week. “The number of deaths has more than doubled in the past week. In the next few days we will reach one million confirmed cases and 50,000 death,.” said WHO.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday raised a slew of questions on the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and said there was a need for “clear and honest’ information from the Centre on COVID-19 spread.

“First, we need clear and honest information from the central government on COVID-19 virus. The attempt to divert & obstruct genuine queries is akin to playing with the lives of millions of Indians. Why is the health minister and the home minister not leading the briefing every evening?

“Second, we need extensive testing. These restrictive provisions for testing are not helpful at all in assessing the extent of infection, or for initiating robust measures to counter its spread,” he said in a series of tweets

Yechury also demanded that accountability be fixed for the unwarranted delays in procurement of protective gear and masks for healthcare providers despite World Health Organization (WHO) warnings.

“Who is responsible for this delay and for playing with the health of the people who need protection the most,” he asked.He also questioned the need for a separate fund — PM CARES — when a PM National Relief Fund already existed.”There is no clarity about the new fund, which raises questions about this collection. We can’t forget that this govt brought opaque electoral bonds and collected 1000s of crores anonymously,” he said.