Coronavirus: Dubai announces new timetable for all public transport

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has announced new timetable for all public transport including metro, buses and taxis.The RTA has already taken precautionary measures to ensure social distancing at the Dubai Metro to prevent spread of coronavirus.

Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram will be operational from 7am to 7pm. Public buses will operate from 7am to 7pm but limited routes to hospitals will also operate from 8m to 6am.

Taxis will operate fully from 7am to 7pm. However, limited taxi service will be available from 8pm to 6am through Uber and Careem online booking.

All marine transport including ferries will remain closed for a period of one month. The timetable for public transport has been revised during the implementation of the National Sterilisation Programme.