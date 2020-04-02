Coronavirus : Free internet video, voice calls for two months

UAE’s telecommunication service provider Etisalat has announced to offer free internet voice and video facility to its customers for two months – April and May – to help them stay in touch with loved ones locally and back home.

“To stay in touch with your loved ones during these challenging times, subscribe to the monthly Internet calling plan service for free in April and May, and enjoy voice and video calls with the supported apps. To subscribe, SMS ‘ICP’ to 1012. Together at home matters,” it said in a message sent to its subscribers.

Those subscribers who have already subscribed to this package will have to unsubscribe first and then subscribe again to avail this offer.This will come as a relief for residents as they #StayHome as a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19.

The telecom firm offers a number of packages including postpaid and prepaid mobile calling plans, daily plan for control line mobile and monthly plan for eLife home Wi-Fi subscribers.With the subscription to any of the Etisalat Internet Calling Plan, subscribers can use VoIP apps such as BOTIM, HiU, Voico UAE and C’Me to make voice and video calls to their families.