Coronavirus : Nizamuddin Markaz attendee attempts suicide from 6th floor of hospital ; Watch Video

A person, who had attended an event at Tablighi Jamaat’s Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin amid the coronavirus outbreak and was admitted to a hospital, attempted suicide on Wednesday. The man, whose identity was not immediately known, tried to jump from the sixth floor of the hospital. A video of the attempted suicide also surfaced on social media.

“People from Markaz Nizamuddin were admitted on 6th floor. One of them tried to commit suicide today. We successfully saved him,” said the administration of Delhi’s Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. Following the incident, security was heightened inside the hospital. According to the Delhi government, a total of 2361 persons were evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz.