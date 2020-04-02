Coronavirus : Padma Shri awardee tests positive for COVID19

Padma Shri awardee and former Hazoori Raagi of the Golden Temple Nirmal Singh Khalsa was tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Nirmal Singh Khalsa was suffering from fever from the last few days and had a cough. He also complained of breathlessness and dizziness. On March 29, tests were conducted at Shri Guru Ramdas Research Institute of Medical Sciences in Amritsar.

Khalsa was then referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital on March 31. According to reports, the former priest had recently returned from the United Kingdom. Authorities sealed the entire area where the house of Khalsa is situated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The administration is now tracing the contact history of the Padma Shri awardee. Khalsa is the first ‘Hazoori Raagi’ of the Golden Temple who received the Padma Shri Award.