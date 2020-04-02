Coronavirus : Tablighi Jamaat attendees misbehave with staffers, spit at doctors

Some of the 160-odd Tablighi Jamaat attendees quarantined at a railway facility in southeast Delhi “misbehaved” with and “even spit” at doctors and healthcare personnel attending to them, a railway spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A total of 167 attendees were taken to the makeshift quarantine centres set up on the railway property in Tughlakabad on Tuesday evening after being evacuated from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi which has emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot.

After the attendees were accommodated in the facility, residents of the railway colony raised concerns over their safety and said they feared about spread of the deadly virus, prompting senior officials to request local authorities for necessary action, sources said.

“At the quarantine centres, they (attendees) misbehaved with the staff and even raised objections over the food being served to them… They even spit at the doctors and those attending to them and refused to stop roaming around the quarantine facilities,” Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said.

“We informed the DM (district magistrate of) South East Delhi to arrange necessary security to control them or to shift them to any other suitable place. At 5:30 pm, four Delhi Police constables and six CRPF jawans along with a PCR van have been deployed at the quarantine centres,” Kumar said.

Ninety-seven of the attendees were accommodated in the Diesel Shed Training School Hostel Quarantine Centre and 70 were kept at the RPF Barrack Quarantine Centre by the district authorities.

Residents alleged that the colony was not sanitized even 24 hours after the people were quarantined there. Fearing spread of the virus, the residents remained indoors and could not even go out to procure essentials.