Covid-19: Airline company in UAE to resume passenger flight service

An airline company based in UAE has got approval to operate passenger services. Emirates Airlines, the Dubai based airline company has got the approval from authorities in UAE to resume passenger flight service.

Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to start flying a limited number of passenger flights. From 06 April, these flights will initially carry travellers outbound from the UAE. Details will be announced soon. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fnhLxQanIM — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) April 2, 2020

“From 6 April, these flights will initially carry travellers outbound from the UAE. Air cargo will also be carried on these flights to support trade and communities. Details will be announced soon. Over time, Emirates looks forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with the lifting of travel and operational restrictions, including the assurance of health measures to safeguard our people and customers. Their safety and well-being will always be our top priority,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said.

Emirates temporarily suspended all passenger services from March 25, 2020, but it continued to operate cargo flights.