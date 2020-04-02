COVID 19: Death toll touches 50 in India. Cases up to 1965 positive

The number of corona virus pandemic cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,764, of which 150 people were either cured or discharged and one migrated to another country, it said.

As per the ministry’s updated data on Thursday morning, nine fresh deaths were reported — four from Maharashtra, three from Madhya Pradesh and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Punjab.

Thus, Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (13) in the country so far, followed by Gujarat (6), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (4), Karnataka (3), Telengana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2).

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.

The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic was reported from Maharashtra at 335 followed by Kerela with 265 infections and Tamil Nadu at 234 so far.

The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 152.