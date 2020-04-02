COVID 19: Ram Navami celeberated in Telangana amid lock down

Amid the countrywide lock down to curb the deadly corona virus pandemic, Telangana’s state cabinet ministers were seen celeberating Ram Navmi in Sri Sita Ramachandra Sawmy temple in Bhadrachalam today.

Ministers who were seen participating in the event are Allola Indrakaran Reddy (Minister of Endowments, Law and Environment, Forest) and Puvvada Ajay Kumar (Transport Minister).

Telangana, with 127 positive cases, is one of worst-hit states in the coronavirus outbreak. Further, 9 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin from Telangana have succumbed to the disease.

See the video here: