COVID 19: Reports say US runs out of medicines

The United States has nearly run out of its emergency stockpiles of medical supplies like masks, gowns and gloves in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed claimed over 5,000 lives in the country and infected 210,000 people, according to reports.

Federal Emergency Management Agency has delivered more than 11.6 million N-95 masks, 5.2 million face shields, 22 million gloves and 7,140 ventilators, exhausting the emergency stockpile, an official was quoted as saying by The New York Times on Wednesday.

According to a report in the Daily quoting a senior administration official, there was a “tiny slice” of personal protective equipment left over that is being preserved for emergency medical workers for the federal government.

“To make, procure, deliver crucial medical supplies to our doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers, my administration is leveraging the might of American manufacturing, supply chains, and innovators across the industry and across every industry,” Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.

“Hanes is making protective gear, masks, and were making tremendous amounts of product. There’s never been anything like it,” he said.

Cardinal Health from Ohio has donated 2.2 million gowns to the strategic National stockpile, he added.

FEMA along with Department of Homeland Security has joined hands with the private sector called project Air Bridge to bring supplies from other countries to the US, including gloves, gowns, goggles and masks.