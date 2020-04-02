DH Latest NewsKeralaLatest News

Covid-19: Special flight service from UAE to Kerala announced

Apr 2, 2020, 09:18 pm IST
A possibility for those Indians who were stranded in in UAE due to Covid-19 to return India is getting ready. The Dubai based airline company Emirates Airline will operate special flight services for this.

The services will begin from April 6. Emirates will operate special flights to Indian cities including Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. The other Indian cities to where the Emirates will operate flights are New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Emirates has sought permission from countries including India to operate these special services. India has granted permission on yesterday.

Emirates has suspended all its services due to coronavirus. India has banned entry of foreign flights to India also.

 

