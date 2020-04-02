Covid-19: Tablighi Jamaat members resists testing of disease, security of staff at risk: complains hospital

A hospital in the national capital has come forward with a complaint that the Tablighi Jamaat members who are suspected of infected with coronavirus are not cooperating with the procedures. The hospital complained that they are resisting testing for the disease and feel they do not require to be admitted to the hospital.

This has put the security of the medical staff at the hospital at risk, reported news agency ANI quoting a top official of the hospital.

“Many of the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event are objecting against testing and they feel they don’t need admission to the hospital. So, this puts the security of our staff at risk. Now, police have been deployed around 3 blocks where they have been kept,” Dr JC Passey Medical director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital (LNJPN) in Delhi said to ANI.

Police has been deployed around the three blocks were the attendees of the Jamaat were admitted to prevent them from causing any trouble.

188 out of 216 Covid-19 patients at the hospital were from the Tablighi Jamaat from Nizamuddin and 23 out of the 24 samples tested from the group had come out positive.