Covid-19: UAE announces rent relief for tenants

A rent relief programme was announced for tenants in UAE. This was announced by Properties Investment (PI) – a Dubai Investments joint-venture company engaged in the investment and development of real estate -.

The company has announced a a 3-month rent relief for all retailers within ‘The Market’ – a dedicated retail avenue, located in the Green Community, Dubai Investments Park. This was announced in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Properties Investments has temporarily advised retailers to close shutters, adhering to preventive measures adopted by the government.

“Our mall management teams are working closely with the tenants to ensure the rent relief aids towards the recovery of their businesses during these times,” said Dr. Rashid Abdulla Al Haji, General Manager, Properties Investment.