Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus confirmed cases crosses 2000 in India

A total 2069 confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been registered in the country. And around 155 patients have been cured and 53 deaths have been reported in the country so far. Around 235 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Indian Council of Medical Research has given the approval to 126 government laboratories and 52 private laboratories chains to conduct the test of Coronavirus. Around 48,000 tests have been conducted so far and the current capacity utilization is 38%.