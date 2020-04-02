Do not try these sexual positions: These sex positions are harmful

When it comes to sex, it is first discussed about safe sex. But safe sex does not only mean protection from STI or STD, but safe sex also means that when you are getting intimate with your partner, neither of you will suffer any kind of physical injury.

Trying some sexual positions is not good for your health. If you do not know about this, then let us tell you that some sex positions are such that it is very dangerous for men, which puts the risk of serious injury to their private part.Men have to face serious problems like a penile fracture or a fracture in the penis.

Research has revealed that about 41% per cent of people have suffered a penile fracture while having doggy style sex. The reason for this is that men are at risk of being rejected while performing rough penetration and miss entry in vagina in this sex position.

In the Women on Top sex position, there is a risk of injury to men because of all the weight of the female partner on the private part of the male. In this case, even the slightest lapse can be harmful.

The most commonly used missionary sex position around the world is also not completely safe and there is a lot of risk in this too. Although, most of the moves are controlled by the mail partner, but if there is more effort to have rough sex, there is a risk of injury.