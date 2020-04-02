Emirate of Dubai with draws Six hand sanitizers from Pharmacy shelves

Dubai had revoked six brands of hand sanitizers from its pharmacy shelves. The six hand sanitizers were recalled from pharmacy shelves as they tested to be incompetent to neutralize the novel Coronavirus. An intensive inspection campaign was carried out by the Dubai municipality to testify the safety and effectiveness of various anti-microbial products circulating in the local market.

A total of 102 samples of different sizes were taken from the products circulated in the market for the purpose of conformity tests and laboratory analysis. The tests showed that six samples did not comply with the approved specifications due to the presence of methanol, which is a colorless liquid with a pungent odor used as a solvent. It is highly toxic and hazardous to human health, and affects the nervous system, causes dizziness, headache, irritation of the skin and respiratory system, and causes blindness in severe poisoning cases. Those non-conforming batches of the products were immediately withdrawn from the local market and banned from trading, and these products are:

1. LULU Hand Sanitizer – 500ml –

2. COSMO Hand Sanitizer – 65ml –

3. ZIVA Hand Sanitizer – 250 ml –

4. FEAH Hand Sanitizer – 50ml –

5. AMEYA Isopropyl Alcohol – 70ml –

6. LULU Hand Sanitizer – 250ML –