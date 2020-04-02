Indian rapper Emiway’s song is hit as ‘ Khatam Korona’ becomes viral

With the number of cases of COVID 19 patients increase, popular rapper Emiway Bantai has come up with a song urging people to stay at home during the times of lock down. The song is titled as ‘Khatam Karona.’

The 3-minute-17-second-long song has the sometimes-controversial rapper talking about how COVID-19 is not a virus but a result of humans destroying nature and its resources. The video features various public awareness messages along with news clips. This includes the prime minister requesting all not to flout the lockdown with some pretty trippy editing that references various musical anecdotes from Indian.

See the video here:

With peppy music by Psyik, the viral song penned by the Mumbai-based artiste touched every aspect of the pandemic from precautionary measures and people failing to understand its gravity to saluting the police and health practitioners who are doing their best.