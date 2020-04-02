Rs 1125 Crores for India to fight the Pandemic,His rich heart keeps India amused

The billionaire, with a richer heart than his bank accounts, Azim Premji will donate 1125 Crore rupees to help India fight the Covid pandemic. Azim Premji Foundation had a record of giving- often surpassing some of its annual net earnings. The Wipro owner had once revealed in an earlier interview that his foundations’ donations are a duty to the society rather than an obligation.

In a joint statement on Wednesday Wipro and Azim Premji Foundation said that the foundation will raise 1000 Crore, Wipro Ltd 100 Crore, and Wipro enterprises 125 Crore. The CSR funds and other philanthropic activities performed by the Wipro and the foundation have an annual track record which reflects an even greater ‘donors hand’ by the Caring Billionaire-Azim Premji.

Wipro believes that this fund will help support India’s fight against the dreaded virus. Wipro added that these funds will be used especially to the benefit of backward classes in their difficult time.