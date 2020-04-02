Russian airforce plane lands in US with advanced medical gears

A mammoth Russian airforce plane carrying advanced medical gears and supplies landed in John F Kennedy airport New York late on Wednesday.

The move was immediate after the US President Trump called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and briefed the pandemic situation. Trump, struggling to fill shortages of ventilators and personal protective equipment, readily accepted Putin’s offer in a phone call on Monday.

A Russian Medical department spokesman has also confirmed that the US has in effect urgently agreed to purchase medical gears including Ventilators and personal protection equipment from Russia. The equipment will be handed over to the US Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The US had always been a contributor to humanitarian aid to embattled countries, and Trump’s move to accept the aide from arch-rival Russia is bound to draw criticism from Democrats already irked with sloppy handling of Covid crisis by Trump administration.