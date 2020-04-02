Shocking! Health officials attacked by a mob in Indore. See the video here

In a shocking video that has been circulating on the social media, health officials can be seen running to escape from the attack by a mob in Indore. The Indore police have identified more than eight persons from Tatpatti Bakhal locality who allegedly chased away and pelted stones at health officials on Wednesday when they went to screen relatives of a man who died of COVID 19.

No one was injured in the stone pelting but the health and civic officials had a harrowing time in leaving the locality.

See the video here:

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Locals of Tatpatti Bakhal in Indore pelt stones at health workers who were there to screen people, in wake of #Coronavirus outbreak. A case has been registered. (Note-Abusive language) (1.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/vkfOwYrfxK — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

In-charge of Chhatipura Police Station K S Saktawat told The Indian Express that the police have identified between eight and 10 people involved in the incident. “We are arresting them,” he said.

A case under Sections 353, 336, 147 and 269 of IPC has been registered. Indore has become a hot spot in the state and has reported 75 positive cases so far.