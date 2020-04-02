Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl’s hot ‘couple yoga’ is going viral on internet: See it

The country is going through a nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of Covid-19. All most all are forced to stay at home. So the social media is full of challenges and various workout videos and photos as people share all those in it. celebrities have been sharing glimpses of their workout routines and how they have tweaked it for the lockdown period as gyms are shut.

Now adding to that Bollywood actress and former miss universe Sushmita Sen has shared a picture. The actress has shared a workout photo of her with her boyfriend. Sushmita has shared a few pictures of her fitness session with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl at her home gym.

“Tough times don’t last… Tough people do! True that! Staying committed to life is powerful… for life always finds a way! We will all need to be of service at some point, it’s wise to stay mentally strong and physically healthy against all odds, to be of help when life beckons! Sending love and healing energies to the world!,” she captioned the post.

In an earlier video where she shared a video of a workout session with Rohman, she wrote that working out with his is bliss. “Working out together is bliss! Even if I have to lend him my track pants to achieve it! And of course it fits! ,” she wrote.