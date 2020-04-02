Taking lock-down light will prove heavy for violators,breach a non-bailable offense

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 9 AM April 3 as the National Covid count surges very high with in the past 3 days.

In view of people taking lock-down on the lighter side, the central government had sent clear cues that strict laws may be initiated to enforce a tougher lock-down. Those hitting the roads for matters which are avoidable could now face a non-bailable jail term for two years. Epidemic law is already in effect in certain states of India.

The Coronavirus, according to the ministry of health and family welfare had not entered its dangerous Social spread stage 3 in India. The US, now the epicenter of the pandemic is now in stage 3, which essentially means 2 – 3 lakh lives will be lost even with strict measures enforced. Failure to abide by government orders may result in a frightening death toll of 28 to 30 lakh Covid casualties in the US.