‘Unplanned implementation of lockdown caused chaos’, says Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has criticized the union government for implementing the nationwide lockdown without any planning. The Congress leader said this at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday.

“The 21-day national lockdown may have been necessary but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has caused chaos and pain in the lives of millions of migrant workers all over India.It has been heart-breaking to see lakhs of people walking for hundreds of kilometres towards their villages without food or shelter,”

“As far as the covid-19 is concerned, there is no alternative to constant and reliable testing. This is the most effective way to combat it…The onus lies on governments to ensure that the spread of infection and casualties are not caused owing to lack of infrastructure or preparedness,” added Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi said the country is in the midst of an unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis.

The Congress leader also asked the union government to prepare and publish a ‘Common Minimum Relief’ programme, saying it is vital and help alleviate several of the concerns that currently afflict the people.