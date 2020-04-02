US Navy considers to punish Aircraft carrier Captain for criticizing Covid response

The US Navy is considering punishing the captain of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, who wrote a scathing letter to Navy leadership asking for stronger measures to control a coronavirus outbreak onboard.

In the letter, the captain called for “decisive action”: removing over 4,000 sailors from the ship and isolating them. He said that unless the Navy acted immediately, it would be failing to properly safeguard “our most trusted asset – our sailors.”

U.S. Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said leaking the letter to media intended for a higher-up in the chain of command is a violation of good order and discipline, but the matter is currently studied for there is no evidence against the Captain for leaking the content.

The carrier was in the Pacific when the Navy reported its first coronavirus case a week ago. It has since docked at the U.S. Naval Base Guam on the southern end of the American island territory in the western Pacific.