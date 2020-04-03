AAP MLA abuses Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over Tablighi Jamaat issue

Amanatullah Khan, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA in Delhi has abused Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over the Tablighi Jamaat issue. The AAP MLA has called them ‘Dalal (pimps)’.He too k to his Twitter handle to abuse them.

???????? ?????? ????? ?? ????? ??????? ??? ???? ???? ??????? ?? ?????? ??? ???? ???? ???????? ???? ??? ?? ????? ???????????? ??? ???? ???? ?? ?? ???? ????? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ??????? ??? ???? ??????? — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) April 2, 2020

Ab Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi aur Arif Mohammad Khan jaise dalal batayenge ki Nizamuddin Markaz kya hota hain aur Maulana Saad Saheb jaise bujurg kya hain. In jaise logo ne Corona ko bhi Muslim bana diye…”, roughly translated as, “now pimps like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Arif Mohammad Khan will now teach us about Maulana Saad Saheb’s greatness. People like them have linked Corona to Muslims … Maulana Saad Saheb spreads love and peace in the entire world”.

Earlier, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Arif Mohammad Khan had criticized Tablighi Jamaat for organizing the event amid the coronavirus outbreak. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that it committed a “Talibani crime” by allowing gatherings at its Nizammudin centre or Markaz in the capital, the Kerala Governor had hit out at the Muslim body, refusing to acknowledge its members as religious scholars.