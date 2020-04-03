Actress Aabha Paul looks stunning during latest photoshoot : See Pics

Aabha Paul is a model and actress who hails from Delhi. She was born on 7th August 1989 in Delhi and was brought at this place. She did her schooling and college from Delhi and while she was in college (Hans College), she started her career in modeling doing fashion shows and shoots. Once she completed her studies, she headed to Mumbai to try her luck in acting along with modeling. She continued her career in modeling and soon came across big assignments in the form of fashion shows and walking on the ramps.

She remained the part of many ad and marketing campaigns working with top models and modeling agencies. With her hot looks and gorgeous persona, she was soon spotted by a filmmaker in B Town and she was offered her first film called Kamasutra 3D, which was released in 2013. She was applauded for her bold looks and performance and the film also was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in the same year of its release.