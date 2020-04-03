Bajaj launched Pulsar 180F BS 6: Know features and price

India’s popular two wheeler company Bajaj Auto has launched its Pulsar 180F BS 6 in the market. The BS 6 version of Pulsar is a bit costlier than its BS 4 counterpart.

The BS 6 version comes in two colour options – Black/Red and Neon Orange. Only the engine of the bike has been updated.

The Pulsar BS 6 comes with an upgraded 178.6 cc, SOHC, 4-valve, DTS-i engine which is BS 6 compliant now. The engine will deliver 17.02 PS of power at 8,500 rpm and 14.52 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes teamed-up with a 5-speed transmission.

The bike also comes with a colored 3D ‘Pulsar’ logo on its tank, and also features contrast highlights on its grabrail, tank and bikini fairing etc

Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 is priced at Rs. 107,827.The BS 4 was priced at Rs. 96,390. Now the price has jumped up by Rs.11,437.

