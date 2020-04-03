BSNLs offer delights Keralites: Move to help work from home

BSNL will provide broadband services free for Kerala for a period of 1 month. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced BSNLs offer today. The offer will come in handy for those working from home in the wake of strict Covid- 19 lock-down.

BSNL will give 5 Gb data per day as part of the offer. The offer could be availed also by those not having a broadband connection now. Those applying new for a BSNL landline and those having a landline can avail the offer.

‘BSNL Chief GM conveyed this offer as an assistance for those Keralites actively working from home during the lock-down period’, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.