Corona Lockdown : Doordarshan’s Ramayan gets highest-ever TRP in history of BARC rating

The retelecast premiere of Ramayan garnered the best TRP throughout all Basic Leisure Channels (GEC) since 2015. What a feat! Seems an distinctive variety of viewers tuned in to look at Ramayana DD as soon as once more (The present, throughout its authentic run, entered the Limca E-book of Data for the most-watched mythological present with a viewership of 650 million throughout 5 nations). Shashi Shekhar, the CEO of Prasar Bharti (Doordarshan and All India Radio) took to his Twitter deal with to share the information.

Shashi wrote, “Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the best ever ranking for a Hindi GEC present since 2015,” The information was sourced from BARC, as per the tweet. Nevertheless, BARC is but to declare the information publicly, it appears, since their web site or Twitter has no point out of this but.

The favored ’80s mythological present started its re-run amid the COVID-19 lockdown in India. The Authorities of India introduced an identical return for just a few different common exhibits like Shaktimaan, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and Mahabharat.

Ramayan started its rerun on March 28. It airs each day on Doordarshan’s DD Bharati channel at 12 pm midday and seven pm within the night.