Corona Lockdown : Stone pelting at Police for objecting to group namaz in mosque

According to a shocking report ,a mob surrounded the police and hurled stones at them in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh when they asked them not to offer group namaz in a mosque on Thursday.The mosque comes under Sarai Rahman area in Bannadevi police station area of the city. As per report, two police personnel were injured in the incident.

According to report, around 8 pm on Thursday evening 25 to 30 people arrived at the mosque in Sarai Rahman area to offer prayers. Deepak Kumar, the in-charge of the post named Raghuveer Puri, got the information and reached the spot with two personnel (Shivam and Vikrant).

They appealed the group to offer Namaz at their respective homes citing lockdown. However, people did not heed to the advice and pelted stones at them.

Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava said, “The police personal had to leave the place as the public got violent. A larger team of police then reached the spot and made the people understand that violence will be strictly dealt with. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the attack.”