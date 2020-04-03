“Corona spread is effectively contained”, Kerala CM

Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan on his daily press meet said that the state through coordinated efforts is effectively containing the spread of the Coronavirus. The tough task is accomplished only with the support and coordinated efforts of all departments and Keralites, he added.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan briefed that the three-pronged strategy of the state government, breaking the spread speed of the virus, Isolating and treating those infected with the virus and eliminating all possible ways for the upsurge of new cases has been highly successful in the state.

Chief Minister heartily congratulated all medical staff for bringing back to life the ailing couples who had been infected with Covid virus. The mortality rate of the virus is very high among the aged and the ailing.