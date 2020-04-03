Coronavirus : 56-year-old man assaulted by Tablighi Jamaat attendees for informing authorities

According to the reports, the 56-year-old man had informed the village ‘Gramsevak’ in Pimpri that about seven locals had attended the Tablighi meet in Delhi’s Nizamuddin and had recently returned to the village. He had insisted that they should be tested for coronavirus.

Following this, Tablighi Jamaat attendees in the village were angered by this disclosure of information and attacked the man on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at the Vairag police station in connection with the assault, police said.

Solapur SP Manoj Patil, however, added that the coronavirus test reports of the seven persons who attended the Tablighi meet in Delhi have come out negative. “We made all the seven persons undergo coronavirus test. All of them have tested negative for coronavirus,” the IPS officer said.