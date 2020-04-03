Coronavirus : PM Modi to share video message at 9 am Today

PM Narendra Modi will share a video message with the citizens on Friday at 9 am. “At 9 am tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians,” PM Modi tweeted on Thursday.
India is under a 21-day lockdown currently to fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country. The last time Modi addressed the nation was through a televised message to inform about the countrywide lockdown till April 14.
At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.
?? ???? 9 ??? ?????????? ?? ??? ??? ?? ?????? ????? ???? ???????
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020
