Coronavirus : PM Modi to share video message at 9 am Today

Apr 3, 2020, 08:47 am IST
PM Narendra Modi will share a video message with the citizens on Friday at 9 am. “At 9 am tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians,” PM Modi tweeted on Thursday.

India is under a 21-day lockdown currently to fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country. The last time Modi addressed the nation was through a televised message to inform about the countrywide lockdown till April 14.

