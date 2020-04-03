Coronavirus : Police register case against Tablighi Jamaat members for alleged misbehaviour with nurses

Ghaziabad Police on Thursday registered a case for obscene behaviour, non-cooperation and other charges against some inmates of an isolation ward for suspected coronavirus patients in an Uttar Pradesh hospital.

As per information from Ghaziabad SSP Kalanidi Naithani, the FIR was registered under several Sections of the Indian Penal Code, such as Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (punishment for obscene acts) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), at the Kotwali police station.

The law enforcers have been strictly instructed to gather evidence from eyewitnesses at the hospital and the affected medical staff and personnel for the probe, news agency IANS reported.

A joint investigation was ordered by the Ghaziabad Additional District Magistrate and police chief after complaints were raised of “objectionable behaviour” by several members of the Tablighi Jamaat, which included singing obscene songs in front of the nursing staff.

According to the complaint, some Tablighi followers who were taken to Ghaziabad on Tuesday and Wednesday from Nizamuddin Markaz, where the religious congregation was held a few days back – the new coronavirus epicentre in Delhi, for medical check-up, they allegedly spat at government officials and police personnel.

The staff at the MMG Government Hospital in Ghaziabad wrote to the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) in a complaint, stating that “many Jamaat members admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital were misbehaving with the employees and the nursing staff”.

The complaint stated that the Jamaat members were apparently seen roaming around semi-nude (without trousers) in front of the female nursing staff, along with singing obscene songs.