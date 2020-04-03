Coronavirus : President tells security forces to shoot dead lockdown troublemakers

Global number of confirmed COVID19 cases passes one million mark. At least one million people around the world have been infected since the outbreak began, according to figures collected by researchers from Johns Hopkins University.

The president of the Philippines says people who violate coronavirus lockdown rules could be shot dead, saying “I will bury you”.

Amnsesty International condemned the remarks as “deeply alarming” and said they follow reports of inhumane punishments for lawbreakers of the coronavirus lockdown, such as being detained in dog cages and sitting for hours in the sun.

In a televised address, President Rodrigo Duterte said everyone must follow home quarantine measures to ensure the country’s poor health system is not overwhelmed.

“It is getting worse. So once again I’m telling you the seriousness of the problem and that you must listen,” Duterte said.

“My orders to the police and military… if there is trouble and there’s an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead.

“Is that understood? Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you.”

Responding to Mr Duterte’s comments, the national police chief on Thursday said no-one would be shot, and that officers understood the president was demonstrating his seriousness about public order.