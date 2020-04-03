COVID 19: China to observe mounring day on this date

China’s mainland will be observing a national day of mourning this Saturday for the martyrs, which even includes the ‘whistle blower’ doctor Li Wenliang, who sacrificed his life fighting the virus.

During the commemoration, national flags will fly at half-mast across the country and in all Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, and public recreational activities will be suspended across the country, official media reported on Friday.

At 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Chinese people nationwide will observe three minutes of silence to mourn the deceased, while air raid sirens and horns of automobiles, trains and ships will wail in grief.

The first group of martyrs includes 12 medics, one police officer and one community worker who fought on the frontlines.

According to the list, eight martyrs were members of the Communist Party of China. The oldest one was a 73-year-old while the youngest was 30 years old.

Li Wenliang, 34, an ophthalmologist was one of the eight “whistleblowers” who tried to warn other medical workers of the novel coronavirus outbreak but was reprimanded by the local police. He died on February 7 after contracting COVID-19.