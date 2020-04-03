Covid-19: Emirates Airlines announces free flights

The Dubai based airline company, Emirates has announced free flight service. This was announced by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group, President Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Dubai Airports. The free flight service will be provided to the UAE nationals stranded around the world due to coronavirus pandemic.

With the start of limited passenger services from Dubai next week, Emirates will bring UAE nationals home for free on all flights. UAE nationals currently stranded overseas can contact their closest UAE embassy for assistance. Emirates stands with the UAE. @emirates pic.twitter.com/ZWYXPbetLr — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) April 3, 2020

