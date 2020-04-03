Covid -19 included in Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance,Know the premium for basic policy

The basic health insurance for average Indians, Arogya Sanjeevani which will be offered by 29 general/health insurance companies is amended to cover Covid-19 hospitalization charges. The Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance came to effect on April 1 and will cover Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sidha and Homeopathic alternative treatments coming under central government AYUSH ministry. The basic health insurance coverage was suggested by IRDAI and the amendment was included in the wake of Covid pandemic.

The IRDAI had left the choice of premium to insurance companies. However for the health of coverage of 1 lakh rupees 1000 rupees would be the premium amount.IRDAI proposed the Arogya Sajeevani as a means to cover more Indians under health insurance policies. The insurance regulator had made mandatory Arogya Sanjeevani policies for all health insurance companies.

This basic policy will have uniform premiums all over India, to promote clarity in an Insurance claim and premium payment.IRDAI foresees a surge in health insurance policies after the inclusion of Covid-19 treatment in the basic policy.