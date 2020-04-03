Death of Indian national in Kuwait creates a Covid havoc

An Indian who was admitted to Kuwait city’s Amiri hospital died on Friday. The Indian national was rushed to the hospital after he felt chest pain. He later died today morning not responding to the treatments.

The primal inference was a cardiac arrest but the swab tests conducted on the deceased came out to be Covid positive. The apartment in which the deceased lives was earlier quarantined by Kuwait authorities. A second swab is sent for testing and a local media report says the hospital is awaiting the test results.

The authorities confirmed that WHO is briefed on the patient’s history and a response is awaited from them.